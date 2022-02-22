'Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal': Virender Sehwag urges Wriddhiman Saha to reveal journalist's identity who threatened him

Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday refused to reveal the name of the journalist who threatened him after the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was dropped from the squad against Sri Lanka.

On Saturday when Saha was dropped from the Test team for Sri Lanka, the batter took to Twitter to share how a "respected journalist" approached him for an interview and how the messages soon became threatening. Saha notably didn't reveal the name of the journalist.

Saha on Tuesday again took to Twitter and wrote: "I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn't want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name."

"My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back," he explained.

"I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude," the Indian batter concluded.

Meanwhile, reacting to Saha’s statement, former India batter Virender Sehwag insisted the veteran wicket-keeper to reveal the identity of the journalist who threatened him for the sake of other cricketers.

“Dear Wriddhi, it's not your nature to harm others and you are a wonderful guy. But to prevent such harm from happening to anyone else in the future, it's important for you to name him. Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal (Take a deep breath and reveal the name),” Sehwag tweeted.

Dear Wriddhi, it's not your nature to harm others and you are a wonderful guy. But to prevent such harm from happening to anyone else in the future , it's important for you to name him.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Cricketers' Association released a statement, and the body condemned the "threatening message" sent by the journalist to Saha.