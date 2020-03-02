हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs South Africa

George Linde receives maiden call-up in South Africa squad for India ODIs

Linde had made his Test debut during the tour of India last October.

George Linde receives maiden call-up in South Africa squad for India ODIs
Image Credits: Twitter/@OfficialCSA

Left-arm spinner George Linde has received his maiden call-up while former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has returned to the side for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, beginning March 12 in Dharamsala.

Linde had made his Test debut during the tour of India last October.

Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen, who were rested in the earlier series, have made a comeback for the series.

Du Plessis has not played an ODI since South Africa's disappointing World Cup campaign under his leadership.

The full South Africa squad is as follows:

Quinton de Kock (captain, wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj. 

 

Tags:
India vs South AfricaIndia-South Africa ODIsCricketGeorge LindeFaf du Plessis
Next
Story

Women's T20 World Cup: Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham take Australia to semi-finals

Must Watch

PT8M2S

Delhi Violence Pre-Planned: Watch Umar Khalid's Controversial Video