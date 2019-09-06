George Linde receives maiden call-up in South Africa squad for India T20Is

Left-arm leg-spinner George Linde has received a maiden call-up in the 14-member South Africa squad for the three-match Twenty20I series against India, beginning September 15 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Linde has been called up in the national squad as a replacement for Jon-Jon Smuts, who has been withdrawn after he failed to meet the side's fitness standards, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) reported.

The 27-year-old leg-spinner is currently in India with the South Africa A side and he will join his national squad on their arrival to the host nation.

Quinton de Kock will lead the T20I side while Rassie van der Dussen will serve as the vice-captain of South Africa against India.

Besides T20I, South Africa and India will also square off in the three-match Test series, Beginning October 2 at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Faf du Plessis has been named as the captain of the Test side, while batsman Temba Bavuma will serve as his deputy.

The two squads are as follows:

South Africa T20I squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala , Bjorn Fortuin , Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks , David Miller , Anrich Nortje , Andile Phehlukwayo , Dwaine Pretorius , Kagiso Rabada , Tabraiz Shamsi , George Linde.

South Africa Test squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock , Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza , Keshav Maharaj , Aiden Markram , Senuran Muthusamy , Lungi Ngidi , Anrich Nortje , Vernon Philander , Dane Piedt , Kagiso Rabada , Heinrich Klaasen.