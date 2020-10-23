Get well soon paaji: Cricket fraternity wishes Kapil Dev a speedy recovery

The cricket fraternity on Friday took to social media to wish speedy recovery to 1983 World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev who has undergone an angioplasty.

"Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes to Kapil and Romi Dev for his speedy recovery. Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness. As per the doctors the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon," tweeted Kapil's former India teammate Madan Lal.

Sachin Tendulkar said: "Take care Kapil Dev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji."

"Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji," said Virat Kohli.

"Wishing great Kapil Dev a speedy recovery post his angioplasty, you have been a fighter always Paaji and you will come out of this fighting fit," said Mohammad Kaif.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the greatest champion cricketer of our times...Guru MEHR Karehga..!Love Always Kapil...!" tweeted Bishan Singh Bedi.

"Get well soon Kapil Paaji. Wishing you a speedy recovery," said VVS Laxman.



"Get well soon paji," tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

"Dear paji! Praying for your speedy recovery! Get well soon please after cricket I still need some golfing lessons," said Yuvraj Singh on the micro-blogging website.

"Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do," said Harsha Bhogle.

Kapil, 61, was operated upon on Thursday night at the Fortis-Escorts Hospital located in south Delhi.

"He came to the hospital last night (Thursday) with an acute problem. His angioplasty has been done, and he is stable now. The angioplasty was done under local anaesthesia. Normal patients are kept in hospitals for 48 to 72 hours before being discharged," a senior doctor, who did not want to be identified, told IANS.

The doctor also said that the legendary cricketer has a long-standing sugar problem. "In diabetic patients, the blood vessels have more calcium deposits. So, that is an issue that could happen to patients undergoing angioplasty. But he is stable," he said.

