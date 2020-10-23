हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kapil Dev

Get well soon paaji: Cricket fraternity wishes Kapil Dev a speedy recovery

The cricket fraternity on Friday took to social media to wish speedy recovery to 1983 World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev who has undergone an angioplasty.

Get well soon paaji: Cricket fraternity wishes Kapil Dev a speedy recovery
Image Credits: Twitter/@therealkapildev

The cricket fraternity on Friday took to social media to wish speedy recovery to 1983 World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev who has undergone an angioplasty.

"Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes to Kapil and Romi Dev for his speedy recovery. Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness. As per the doctors the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon," tweeted Kapil's former India teammate Madan Lal.

Sachin Tendulkar said: "Take care Kapil Dev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji."

"Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji," said Virat Kohli.

"Wishing great Kapil Dev a speedy recovery post his angioplasty, you have been a fighter always Paaji and you will come out of this fighting fit," said Mohammad Kaif.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the greatest champion cricketer of our times...Guru MEHR Karehga..!Love Always Kapil...!" tweeted Bishan Singh Bedi.

"Get well soon Kapil Paaji. Wishing you a speedy recovery," said VVS Laxman.
 

"Get well soon paji," tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

"Dear paji! Praying for your speedy recovery! Get well soon please after cricket I still need some golfing lessons," said Yuvraj Singh on the micro-blogging website.

"Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do," said Harsha Bhogle.

Kapil, 61, was operated upon on Thursday night at the Fortis-Escorts Hospital located in south Delhi.

"He came to the hospital last night (Thursday) with an acute problem. His angioplasty has been done, and he is stable now. The angioplasty was done under local anaesthesia. Normal patients are kept in hospitals for 48 to 72 hours before being discharged," a senior doctor, who did not want to be identified, told IANS.

The doctor also said that the legendary cricketer has a long-standing sugar problem. "In diabetic patients, the blood vessels have more calcium deposits. So, that is an issue that could happen to patients undergoing angioplasty. But he is stable," he said.
 

Tags:
Kapil DevVirat KohliYuvraj SinghSachin tendulkarIndian cricketHarbhajan SinghVVS LaxmanMohammad Kaif
Next
Story

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 41: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings
  • 77,61,312Confirmed
  • 1,17,306Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M10S

PM Modi addressed rally in Bhagalpur