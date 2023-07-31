GG Vs DA Lanka Premier League 2023: Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview

Galle Gladiators will go one-on-one against Dambulla Giants in the second T20 game of the Lanka Premier League. Both teams are yet to play a single match in the competition so far. Both would be eager to pick up an early victory to kick off their campaign in an ideal way. The game will be hosted by the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 31. The Premadasa pitch often favours the batting side. A wise toss decision can play a major role in Monday’s game. The Galle Titans made it to the Eliminators in the previous edition of the competition.

Dambulla Aura, on the other hand, had a terrible season in 2022. They finished in the fifth position in the final standings having secured only four points of the possible 16.

Shakib Al Hasan of Galle Titans is the player to watch out for. The Bangladeshi has scored 2,382 runs and taken 140 wickets in T20I cricket. The Titans also have a mystery spinner, Taibraiz Shamsi, with 74 T20I wickets, representing them. Dambulla Aura are captained by Kushal Mendis. The team boasts a strong batting unit having players like Dhananjay de Silva and Matthew Wade. Their explosive opener, Aviksha Fernando, is also currently in brilliant form, adding more firepower to the team.



GG Vs DA Lanka Premier League 2023: Details

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date and Time: July 31, 3 pm

Live streaming and TV details: Live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the game on Fancode and the JioCinema app and website.

GG Vs DA Lanka Premier League 2023: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Kushal Mendis, Tim Seifert

Batters: Aviksha Fernando, Kushal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Dhanajay de Silva, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, PM Lijyanagamage, Lahiru Kumara

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-captain: Kushal Perera

GG Vs DA Lanka Premier League 2023: Probable 11

GG: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, SMA Priyanjan, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka (C), Ben Cutting, M Bhanuka, Tim Seifert (wk), A Dananjaya, T Shamsi, K Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

DA: Anuk Fernando, Dhanajaya de Silva, Hayden Kerr, Kushal Mendis (C), Matthew Wade, Kushal Perera, BR McDermott, Noor Ahmad, B Fernando, PM Liyanagamage, Hasan Ali.