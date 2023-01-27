GG vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ILT20 Match No. 18 GG vs EMI in Dubai, 730PM IST, January 28

Gulf Giants will take on MI Emirates in the 18th match of International League T20 (ILT20) at Dubai. The Giants are sitting at the top of points table with 4 wins in 6 matches so far while MI Emirates have 3 wins from 5 matches and 2 losses. and sit at third position. The Kieron Pollard's side will be aiming for a win tonight to strengthen their position in the match.

Exuding confidence on the side, MI Emirates pacer Zahoor Khan emphasised that the team will make an extra effort to win the next game and take the confidence into the other four remaining games as they expect to stay in the race for the top-two in the table.

“We need to win most of our next five games to stay in the top two. Tomorrow’s match will be very crucial and if we manage to win that we’ll gain a lot of confidence going forward,” he said.

MI Emirates will be playing their first match of the tournament in Dubai. Zahoor isn’t worried as he has played on those tracks throughout his career.

“It will be our first match in Dubai, but the venue doesn’t make much of a difference when you’re playing professional cricket. It’s all about how you perform as a team,” the UAE pacer said.

GG vs MIE Fantasy and Dream 11 Team prediction:

WICKET-KEEPERS: Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran

BATSMEN: Andre Fletcher, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer

ALL-ROUNDERS: David Wiese, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard

BOWLERS: Chris Jordan, Trent Boult, Richard Gleeson

GG vs MIE Predicted Playing XI:

Gulf Giants: Tom Banton (wk), James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Rehan Ahmed, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Aayan Afzal Khan, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Samit Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal