GG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20 Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints, Probable Playing 11s- Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings, Team News For Today’s T20 at R Premadasa Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 5 Sunday

GG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Final 2021: Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GG vs JK at R.Premadasa Stadium: In the season-opening contest of Lanka Premier League T20 tournament, defending champions Jaffna Kings will take on Galle Gladiators at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. The Lanka Premier League T20 GG vs JK match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 5. Stallions take on a strong Galle Gladiators side who have several explosive players in their ranks.

MATCH DETAILS

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 toss between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators will take place at 7 PM IST – December 5.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium.

GG vs JK My Dream11 Team

Krishan Arachchige, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (vc), Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando (C), Thisara Perera, Pulina Tharanga, Isuru Udana, Usman Khan Shinwari, Tabraiz Shamsi, Maheesh Theekshana.

GG vs JK Probable Playing XIs

Galle Gladiators: Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Samit Patel, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohammad Amir and Kevin Koththigoda.

Jaffna Kings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Upul Tharanga, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Chaturanga de Silva, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Wahab Riaz and Maheesh Theekshana.

GG vs JK Squads

Galle Gladiators: Kusal Mendis, Angelo Jayasinghe, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Madushanka, Mohammed Shamaaz, Suminda Lakshan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anwar Ali, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashian Daniel, Kevin Koththigoda.

Jaffna Kings: Avishka Fernando, Ashan Randika, Shoaib Malik, Chaturanga de Silva, Thisara Perera (Captain), Krishan Arachchige (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Usman Shinwari, Shammu Ashan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jayden Seales, Maheesh Theekshana, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Chamika Gunasekara, Rathnaraja Thanuradan.

