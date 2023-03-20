GG-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GG-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Match No 17 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 20

Bottom-placed Gujarat Giants will look to keep their slim hopes alive when they take on UP Warriorz in match No. 17 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (March 20). The Warriorz, who are currently third on the points table, have a better chance of reaching the Playoffs stage of the WPL 2023 if they manage to win this game as well as their final game against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (March 21).

Both sides will be full of confidence with the Warriorz stunning table-toppers Mumbai Indians Women team in their last match – the first loss in WPL 2023 for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side. The Giants also managed to defend 147 runs against the second-placed Delhi Capitals.

The Warriorz will head into this game as the favourites after winning three out of their six matches in WPL 2023 so far, while the Giants only have two wins – one over DC and the other over Royal Challengers Bangalore Women team.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 Match No. 17 Details

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 20, 330pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

GG-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Match No. 17 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Grace Harris

All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Alyssa Healy

Vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt

GG-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Match No. 17 Predicted 11

Gujarat Giants Women: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, S Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, D Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Tanuja Kanwar, Kim Garth

UP Warriorz Women: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad