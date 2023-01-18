topStoriesenglish
IND VS NZ

Gill hai ki maanta nahi: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh react as Shubman Gill smashes double ton IND vs NZ 1st ODI

IND vs NZ: Checkout reactions after Shubman Gill smacked double ton in first ODI against New Zealand

Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 06:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Shubman Gill wrote his name in the history books of cricket on Wednesday (January 18) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium by becoming the youngest cricketer to score a double hundred in ODI cricket. He broke the record of his teammate Ishan Kishan (24 years) just a month after the left-hander achieved the double ton mark against Bangladesh. Gill became the fifth Indian batter to hit a double century after Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Kishan.

Gill's blistering knock left the cricket world awe-struck with many former India cricketers praising the youngster for his performance on social media. Sehwag, R Ashwin, Wasim Jaffer Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh were among the people celebrating Gill's stunning knock.

Checkout the reactions here...

Shubman Gill continued his fine form and slammed his maiden double century in the format, to power India to an imposing 349 for eight against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Gill blazed his way to 208 off 149 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and nine sixes to ensure India post a big total. Along with skipper Rohit Sharma (34), Gill shared 60 runs for the opening wicket before going ballistic. Daryl Mitchell (2/30) and Henry Shipley (2/74) picked up two wickets each for the visitors.

Brief Scores: India: 349 for 8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 208; Daryl Mitchell 2/30). (With PTI inputs)

