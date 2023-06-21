Glamorgan vs Somerset LIVE Streaming, Dream11 Prediction: How To Watch T20 Blast LIVE In India On TV And Online?

Glamorgan and Somerset are set to lock horns with each other in match no. 96 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 season at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday. Glamorgan have failed to impress this season if we talk about consistency as they have only won one out of the last five matches they played. Recently, they also suffered from a massive loss of 81 runs against Sureey in their previous matchup. Glamorgan are currently sixth in the table with 10 points under their belt, having won only five out of the 10 games played this season.

Somerset on the other hand are in top form leading the south group points table. They are into this fixture with a seven-wicket win over Essex in their previous clash and are on top of the points table with 16 points under their belt.

Ahead of Glamorgan vs Somerset, here is all you need to know:

Glamorgan vs Somerset Predicted 11s

Glamorgan: Kiran Carlson (c), William Smale, Billy Root, Sam Northeast, Chris Cooke (wk), Cam Fletcher, Timm van der Gugten, Andy Gorvin, Ruaidhri Smith, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie Mcilroy

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Sean Dickson, Ben Green, Shoaib Bashir, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Jack Brooks. (Ashes 2023: 'Pat Cummins Showed Antidote To England's Bazball Approach,' Says Justin Langer)

Glamorgan vs Somerset Match Details

Date and Time: June 21, 2023, on Wednesday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens in Cardiff

Glamorgan vs Somerset Live Streaming and TV Channel details

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match LIVE on TV while Sony LIV and FanCode apps will live to stream the matches from T20 Blast 2023.

Dream 11 prediction Glamorgan vs Somerset

Chris Cooke, Cam Fletcher, Tom Banton (c), Sam Northeast, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Will Smeed, Craig Overton, Ben Green (vc), Kiran Carlson, Josh Davey, Jamie Mcilroy