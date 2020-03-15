Glenn Maxwell, fiancee Vini Raman celebrate engagement in Indian style--See pic

A week after Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his engagement with his Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman, the duo has now performed the ceremony in Indian style as well.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Maxwell's long-time girlfriend Vini Raman shared a picture of the pair from their Indian-style engagement celebrations.

In the picture, Maxwell and Vini could be seen donning Indian attire while striking a pose for the camera during their engagement ceremony.

"Last night we celebrated our Indian engagement and I gave @gmaxi_32 a little teaser of what the wedding will be like Shout out to both of our incredible families & all our friends who came to celebrate with us on such short notice - we are so grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people. Can’t wait to get our hands on more photos from @shevan_j_photography," Vini wrote.

Last week, Maxwell shared the news of his engagement with Vini by posting a picture of the duo where the latter could be seen posing with the engagement ring.

The couple has been dating for quite some time now. Maxwell and Vini were also spotted together at the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019.

On a work front, Maxwell took an indefinite break from the game in October 2019 citing mental health issues. However, he made a return to the game for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League 2019-20.