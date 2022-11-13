topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
GLENN MAXWELL

Glenn Maxwell suffers broken leg in freak accident, ruled out for three months

Maxwell's accident comes after a string of other strange injuries to well-known cricketers.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 11:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Glenn Maxwell suffers broken leg in freak accident, ruled out for three months

Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxweel has suffered a broken leg in a freak accident at a friend's birthday party in Melbourne on Saturday night and is likely to be ruled out for next three months. Maxwell joined the evening celebration after the daytime Melbourne Stars event. He and the guy who was having a birthday were sprinting around the tennis court when they both slipped and fell, trapping Maxwell's leg beneath the other person. Maxwell thus fractured his left fibula, which required surgery on Sunday afternoon. Maxwell's leg has been successfully reset through surgery, but he will be out of action for eight to twelve weeks. Both parties were sober at the time of the incident, which happened early in the gathering.

Also Read: Watch: This Day That Year, Rohit Sharma smashes WORLD RECORD for highest ODI score with 264 against Sri Lanka

“Glenn is in good spirits. It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games,” national selection chair George Bailey said. “Glenn is a critical part of our white-ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation.”

Also Read: Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Brett Lee credits Matthew Hayden for Babar Azam's side's success in T20 WC

Maxwell's accident comes after a string of other strange injuries to well-known cricketers. England's Jonny Bairstow was unable to compete in the T20 World Cup 2022 after breaking his leg playing golf in the UK. Australia's backup wicketkeeper Josh Inglis also missed the mega event as his hand suffered serious injuries when a golf club broke just before the match. Maxwell has been replaced in the ODI squad by Sean Abbott.

Live Tv

Glenn MaxwellGlenn Maxwell news updateGlenn Maxwell newsGlenn Maxwell updateGlenn Maxwell injuryGlenn Maxwell injury updateCricket AustraliaCricket Australia news updateCricket Australia newsCricket Australia update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss