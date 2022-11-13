Glenn Maxwell suffers broken leg in freak accident, ruled out for three months

Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxweel has suffered a broken leg in a freak accident at a friend's birthday party in Melbourne on Saturday night and is likely to be ruled out for next three months. Maxwell joined the evening celebration after the daytime Melbourne Stars event. He and the guy who was having a birthday were sprinting around the tennis court when they both slipped and fell, trapping Maxwell's leg beneath the other person. Maxwell thus fractured his left fibula, which required surgery on Sunday afternoon. Maxwell's leg has been successfully reset through surgery, but he will be out of action for eight to twelve weeks. Both parties were sober at the time of the incident, which happened early in the gathering.

“Glenn is in good spirits. It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games,” national selection chair George Bailey said. “Glenn is a critical part of our white-ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation.”

Maxwell's accident comes after a string of other strange injuries to well-known cricketers. England's Jonny Bairstow was unable to compete in the T20 World Cup 2022 after breaking his leg playing golf in the UK. Australia's backup wicketkeeper Josh Inglis also missed the mega event as his hand suffered serious injuries when a golf club broke just before the match. Maxwell has been replaced in the ODI squad by Sean Abbott.