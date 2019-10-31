Glenn Maxwell takes short break from cricket due to mental health issues

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is all set to miss his side's final T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka after taking an indefinite break from the game due to his ongoing struggles with mental health, the country's cricket board has confirmed.

Announcing the news, Australian team psychologist Michael Lloyd said that the 31-year-old would spend some time away from the game after being proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with the support staff.

Despite the struggles, Maxwell smashed a significant 28-ball 62 in his only outing with the bat against Sri Lanka during the opening T20I, which Australia went on to win by an innings and 40 runs.



Meanwhile, CA’s general manager of national teams, Ben Oliver, said that the well-being of the players and support staff is paramount for Cricket Australia and, therefore, Maxwell has been provided with a short break with full support.

“The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support. Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria’s support staff to ensure Glenn’s well-being and his reintegration into the game," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Oliver as saying.

As a result, D’Arcy Short has been called up in the national squad as a replacement for Maxwell for the final T20I against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Australia had earlier clinched the three-match T20I series with a game to spare after winning the second match against Sri Lanka by 366 runs.