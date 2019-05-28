close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket World Cup 2019

Glenn Maxwell talks up Rashid Khan threat ahead of opener against Afghanistan

Australia meet Afghanistan in their first match on June 1.

Glenn Maxwell talks up Rashid Khan threat ahead of opener against Afghanistan
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

"It's a different kettle of fish when you are actually facing Rashid Khan", says big-hitting Australian Glenn Maxwell who felt that the Afghan leg-spinner will be the key to their fortunes in their World Cup opener.

Australia meet Afghanistan in their first match on June 1.

Defending champions Australia have triumphed in the World Cup an unprecedented five times and, despite entering the game as overwhelming favourites, they will be cautious against a side whose fortitude has impressed many.

"At times I think I can (pick him). He's very difficult. He is probably one of the more difficult ones (spinners) I've played against," Maxwell told cricket.Com.Au, of Rashid who holds the ODI record of being the fastest bowler to pick 100 wickets.

"He and (Sunil) Narine are probably the two you go through stages where you think you are going to hold them and then they bowl a ball that beats you. And you sit there shaking your head. For me, I feel like I don't think I'm going to get out to him, but I don't feel like I'm going to score much off him."

To counter the leg-spinner, Maxwell is banking on his experience of playing Rashid in the Big Bash League.

"It's about targeting other blokes and making sure I'm putting pressure on him to change his lengths and I felt like I did that against him during the Big Bash at different times. I will be drawing on that experience a little bit," he said.

"We've got a bit of footage to watch, but it's a different kettle of fish when you're actually facing him."

"I think just putting pressure on them to bring back the medium pace and faster bowlers might be the way we go. But once we have that batting meeting during the week guys will come out with certain plans. Guys might target him, I don't know."

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019AustraliaAfghanistanGlenn MaxwellRashid Khan
Next
Story

India vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up match Live Updates

Must Watch

PT13M51S

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony