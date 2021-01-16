'Go back to where you belong': After Mohammed Siraj, Indian-origin fan reports racial abuse at SCG

The ongoing Test series between India and Australia has been marred with racism and it seems that it is not just limited to the Indian cricketers. As per a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, an Indian-origin fan has alleged that he was also subjected to racist remarks during the third Test in Sydney.

The fan, who goes by the name Krishna Kumar, has accused the security official at the Sydney Cricket Ground of racial profiling and unwarranted frisking. The complainant said that the incident took place after he tried to carry four banners against racism on the final day of the third Test.

As per the report, the four banners read: “Rivalry is good, racism is not”, “No racism mate”, “Brown inclusion matters” and “Cricket Australia more diversity please”.

“He told me, ‘If you need to address this matter, go back to where you belong,” Krishna Kumar was quoted as saying in the report.

“It was a very small banner. I made it out of my kids’ paper roll,” he added.

Kumar further stated that the security official directed his junior guards to frisk him.

“To me this a pure case of profiling,” Krishna said.

“They changed their entire formation so the guy next to the boundary is standing right in front of me and facing me. I’m not looking for compensation, I’m not looking for free tickets, I’m not looking for a membership,” Krishna added.

“I want justice. I want accountability. I was feeling stripped, feeling watched and I went there to fight racism. Why ought to I be stopped from addressing racism, particularly at a floor the place it was debatable whether or not it was taking place or not? Forget whoever you’re supporting. I thought it was important as a cricket fan and as a responsible citizen to basically stand up against racism. My wife is Australian, my boys are Australian, my friends are all Australians. I’ve been to the MCG, I’ve been to the T20 Women’s World Cup. I’ve never been abused or racially attacked,” he added.

Meanwhile, NSW authorities confirmed that they have been notified about the incident and had also met with the complainant. An investigation has also been initiated and any comments in this regard will be made after its completion.

Apart from the fan, team India seamer Mohammed Siraj was targetted by a section of crowd at the SCG. Team India had lodged a complaint with ICC in this regard and Cricket Australia too rendered an apology after the untoward gesture by the crowd.