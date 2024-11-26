‘Got Another Great Bowler’: Sunil Gavaskar Heaps Praise On Jasprit Bumrah After IND Beat AUS In Perth Test

Cricketer turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar urged everyone not to compare Jasprit Bumrah with former bowlers. Under the leadership of Bumrah, the Indian team won the first of the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia on Monday, November 25.

Since regular skipper Rohit Sharma was granted paternity leave, Bumrah chipped in as the skipper and ended up taking eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. On the back of his brilliant bowling, Australia were restricted to just 104 in their first innings.



A dominating performance by #TeamIndia to seal a 295-run victory in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the series!



This is India's biggest Test win (by runs) in Australia.



"Let's not compare because there we have been some very, very great bowlers. We have had Kapil Dev, who bowled India to several great victories. Let's be happy with the fact we have got another great bowler in Jasprit Bumrah," Gavaskar told India Today.

"India had the bowling attack to trouble Australia. That's for sure. But this massive margin of win was not something that's easy to think of, because even Australia had a very good pace attack. But, 295 runs is a massive, massive win," he said.

The Indian team came to play the five-Test match series against Australia after losing a Test series at home against New Zealand. They made a brilliant comeback by defeating Australia by 295 runs in the first Test match in Perth.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.