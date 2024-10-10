‘Grit, Determination’: Jasprit Bumrah Pens Heartfelt Message For Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal

India’s stalwart bowler Jasprit Bumrah came up with a heartwarming message for Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal after he announced his retirement on Thursday. Nadal will play his final match for Spain at November’s Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

Bumrah took to his Instagram handle, and wrote, "Grit. Determination. And an absolute fighter. Congratulations on a truly remarkable career."

Earlier, the 38-year-old Nadal shared his retirement news with the help of an emotional video posted on social media where he showed his gratitude for the support throughout his career.

"Hello everyone, I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I do not think I have been able to play without limitations."

"It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make, but in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it is the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined," he added.

Nadal has clinched a total of 14 French Open titles, which is the record for the most triumphs at the same Grand Slam tournament. He is the only tennis player who won at least one Grand Slam title in 10 back-to-back seasons from 2005 to 2014.

“And finally, you, the fans. I can’t thank you enough for what you have made me feel. You have given me the energy I have needed at every moment. Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true.

“I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying a thousand thanks to all and see you soon.”