GS Lakshmi to create history by becoming first woman to oversee men's ODI match

NEW DELHI: India’s GS Lakshmi is all set to create history as the first female match referee to oversee a men's One-Day International in the opening match of the third series of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in the United Arab Emirates.

The 51-year-old Umpire will be overseeing the third series of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 with the opening match taking place on 8 December between United Arab Emirates and the United States of America at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The competition which is on the Road to India 2023 looks to provide development opportunities for officials.

The achievement comes months after Lakshmi was appointment as the first woman onto the ICC International Panel of Match Referees on May 14, 2019.

Lakshmi, who first officiated as a match referee in domestic women’s cricket in 2008-09, has overseen three women’s ODI matches and three women’s T20I matches. She was made eligible to referee international games with immediate effect.

"To be selected in the international panel by the ICC is a huge honour for me as it opens up new avenues. I have had a long career as a cricketer in India and also as a Match Referee. I hope to put my experience both as a player and as a match official to good use on the international circuit," Lakshmi had said following her appointment.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the ICC, officials at the BCCI, my seniors in the cricketing circuit, my family and colleagues who have supported me over the years. I hope to live up to their expectations by doing my job to the best of my ability," she added.