GT vs CSK: Ben Stokes Brutally Trolled As CSK's Costliest Player Fails With Bat In IPL 2023 Opener

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) all-rounder faced criticism from the fans when he failed with the bat in the opening clash of IPL 2023 vs home team Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday (March 31) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. After winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya asked CSK to bat first on a beautiful batting wicket. Hardik said at the toss that GT would like to chase on this batting track. Even CSK captain MS Dhoni wanted to bowl first. MSD said at the toss, "We were also looking to bowl. Looks a good wicket and I don't think it will change. Don't know if there will be dew because it rained last night."

Stokes could not do much with the bat after CSK were reducted to 50 for 2. The England Test captain came out to bat at No 4 spot but managed just 7 runs off the 6 balls. He was dismissed by the brilliant Rashid Khan as Wriddhiman Saha pulled off a brilliant catch behind the wickets. At the time of writing of this article, CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad had already stroked a fifty and was looking all set to smash a century.

Stokes, on the other hand, was getting brutally trolled on Twitter for his failure with the bat. Take a look at how CSK fans reacted to Stokes' poor show vs GT.

Honestly saying Ben stokes is a fraud he can't do anything in t20 unless you open with him..

He will give runs in bowling also — Hydra___ (@Besttroller49) March 31, 2023

If you have a Rolls Royce in Ben stokes, you need to know how to use him



CSK doesn't have a clue March 31, 2023

CSK skipper Dhoni also spoke on the impact of the new Impact Player rule, saying that it will make the job easier for all the captains in the league. "It's a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time. Influence of allrounder has become slightly less because of the rule," Dhoni said.

Coming to Stokes, it will be interesting to see how he makes a comeback now in the T20 league. Dhoni will surely want a good IPL show from Stokes.