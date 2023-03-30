GT Vs CSK IPL 2023 Head To Head: Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans Have All-Win Record Against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans will head into their opening match against four-time winner Chennai Super Kings with an all-win record carried forward from the 2022 season. GT made their IPL debut in 2022 and won the crown on their first attempt replicating Rajasthan Royals show in 2008. Hardik Pandya’s side won both their matches against MS Dhoni’s CSK side comfortably and will take that confidence into Friday’s IPL 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The first time that the two sides faced off was on April 17, 2022 in Match No. 29 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. CSK batted first and posted 169/5 with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scoring with 73 off 48 balls with five sixes and five fours and Ambati Rayudu chipping in with 46 off 31 balls and skipper Ravindra Jadeja scoring 22 off 12 balls.

However, the total proved too little for the Titans, as David Miller smashed a brilliant 94 not out off 51 balls with six sixes and eight fours to guide the chase. All-rounder Rashid Khan scored 40 off 21 balls to help GT recover from 87 for 5 in the 13th over and win the game with one ball to spare.

The second clash between the two sides was on May 15, 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ruturaj Gaikwad once again scored a fifty – 53 off 49 balls – but MS Dhoni’s side were restricted to 133 for 5 in 20 overs with Narayan Jagadeesan only other significant scorer with 39 not out. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Titans bowlers, claiming 2/19 in 4 overs.

Wriddiman Saha scored a brilliant 67 not out off 57 balls to lead the Titans chase, with Matthew Wade chipping in with 20 as Hardik Pandya’s team won the game by seven wickets with 5 balls to spare.

Can Hardik Pandya complete a hat-trick of wins over MS Dhoni’s CSK on Friday (March 31) night or will the ‘Yellow Brigade’ start off IPL 2023 with an upset win, only time will tell.