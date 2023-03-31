'It Is In Mahi Bhai's Mind', Ajinkya Rahane On How MS Dhoni Will Use Ben Stokes In IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings will hope their spend on Ben Stokes, which is a whopping Rs 16.25 crore, is all worth it at the end of IPL 2023. The England Test captain provides his all-round skills as services to the four-time winners of the Indian Premier League trophy. The MS Dhoni-led side will be hoping that the all-rounders comes good in his first season with them. There are rumours that Stokes may not bowl at all at least in the first half of the new season as he has a niggle in his knee. However, in the practice session photos shared by Stokes on Thursday had one pic of him bowling in the nets. It will be interesting to see whether he bowls or not.

How Dhoni uses him will be another fascinating watch. Stokes, in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2023, opened the bowling for England and batted late down the middle order. Stokes has previously opened for Rajasthan Royals as well. With Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top, Dhoni may decide to make Stokes bat in the middle order itself. But if he intends to play Dwaine Pretorious too, he can choose to include Stokes in place of Conway and ask him to open the innings.

How Dhoni is going to use Stokes is a big secret in even the CSK camp. Ajinkya Rahane, who will also be playing hi first season in Yellow jersey, said that this plan is inside Dhoni's head and one can only see how he used Stokes on the game night.

"You will see that tomorrow how Mahi bhai uses him. It’s completely in Mahi bhai’s mind. He will use him really well," Rahane said on eve of IPL 2023 opening match.

Speaking on what role he wants to play at CSK, Rahane said that he has always been an opener in T20s but he will do whatever the management asks him to do.

"I have always been an opener. I have always opened the batting in T20 format, so not much of a difference in my role. Still, whatever the management and captain ask me to do, I am always open to doing it. For me, it’s always about the team, so whenever I get an opportunity I will give my best," said Rahane.