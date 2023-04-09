GT Vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Match No 13 in Ahmedabad, 330PM IST, April 9

Gujarat Titans (GT) return home after playing and winning their first away game, a couple of days back, against Delhi Capitals. This time they welcome Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi stadium in the day game of Sunday double header. The Hardik Pandya-led side has won both their matches so far in IPL 2023. They kickstarted the tournament with a bang as they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to open their account. GT then beat Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla cricket ground to continue their winning run. The form of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Rashid Khan has kept them going so far. Against KKR, GT will hope their captain Hardik also contributes with the bat.

One of the big blows for GT is the injury to their overseas pick Kane Williamson, who has already flown home after injuring himself while fielding during CSK match. He was going to control the innings for GT in this season. But in his absence, Hardik will have to play that role now. He was a perfect power anchor last year and GT expects him to deliver the goods in IPL 2023 too.

On the other hand, KKR bounced back in style in their last game as they thrashed visiting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens. They have been hit by injuries too with Shreyas Iyer already out of the first half of the season at least. Jason Roy has joined the squad in place of Shakib Al Hasan. It will be interesting to see whether Roy makes it to the playing 11 vs GT straightaway or not.

GT vs KKR Dream11 predicted 11

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, W Saha Batter: S Gill, D Miller, R Singh, S Sudharsan

All-rounder: A Russell, V Shankar

Bowler: Rashid-Khan, Shardul Thakur, M Shami

GT vs KKR predicted playing XI

GT playing 11 vs KKR: Hardik Pandya (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

KKR playing 11 vs GT: Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

GT vs KKR Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, David Wiese, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana