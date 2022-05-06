Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been on the money in IPL 2022. His decision making on the go has been on point so far.

And Match 51 between GT and Mumbai Indians was no different.

After MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got the team to a quick start, Hardik was smart enough to pull things back with his tactical moves.

One of the smartest moves on the night was when Ishan Kishan fell for 45 off 29 balls.

His former MI teammate Kieron Pollard came to bat at No 5 and Hardik brought back Rashid Khan instantly.

Pollard has had issues with Rashid and it was telling again when the big West Indian began to struggle against the turn and guile of Afghan bowler.

Rashid bowled four back to back dots and then Pollard attempted to play a cover drive, but he misread the line and the ball kissed the stumps.

That was a smart move frm Hardik, who has spent many a seasons with Mumbai Indians and knows a thing of two about Pollard's batting.