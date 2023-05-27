'Prince' Shubman Gill Behind 'King' Virat Kohli's Massive IPL Record After Slamming Third Ton In IPL 2023

Shubman Gill was named the 'new prince of Indian cricket' on Twitter as he smashed his third century of Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) to help Gujarat Titams (GT) reach the final of the competition for the second successive time. With this win, GT have become only the third team in the history of IPL to book a spot in the final for the second successive time. Gill stroked 129 off just 60 balls, an innings that included 7 fours and 10 sixes respectively. The fact that this knock came at a strike rate of 215 must please the BCCI selectors and give answer to his critics. Gill has been criticised of not cracking the T20 batting code but this season he has raises his strike rate game too.

Shubman Gill all set to win Orange Cap in IPL 2023

Gill pipped Faf du Plessis (730 runs) to jump to top of the Orange Cap list this season. Thanks to his blistering knock vs Mumbai Indians (MI), he now has 851 runs from 16 games, scoring at an average of 60.79 and strike rate of 156.43 respectively. The GT opener is all set to finish the season as the leading run-scorer as no body is in sight to come even closer to his number.

Virat Kohli's record in danger

In 2016, another superstar of Indian cricket Virat Kohli hit a similar peak, gathering a total of 973 runs from 16 matches at an average of 81.08 and strike rate of 152.03. In this edition of IPL, Kohli had smashed 7 fifties and 4 IPL hundred. No one has scored more runs and hundreds in a single IPL season that him. Gill is after both these records. Gill needs 123 runs more to topple Kohli's tally of 973 runs. If he achieves that, he will also break the most tons record.

Rohit Sharma in awe of Shubman Gill

MI captain Rohit Sharma lost the battle but could stop himself from praising Gill for playing one of the finest knocks of IPL 2023. Underlining Gill's knock as a difference between the two sides, Rohit also hoped that he continues the same form for India as World Test Championship (WTC) Final is not too far. "We wanted one batter just like how Shubman batted till the end, and you never know - one side is shorter and the wicket was good, anything can happen, credit where it is due, Gujarat played well," said Rohit while speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony.