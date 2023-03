GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GUJ-W vs DEL-W Women's Premier League in Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

On March 11, the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will witness the ninth match between Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W) and Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. In their previous game, GUJ-W clinched their first victory of the tournament in a thrilling encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol scored half-centuries, enabling GUJ-W to post 210/7 in the first innings. Later, Ashleigh Gardner, the star all-rounder, took three wickets for 31 runs, limiting Royal Challengers to 190/6 and securing an essential 11-run triumph.

Match Details

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Match 9

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Date & Time: March 11th at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Sports18 and Jio Cinema

GUJ-W vs DEL-W - Pitch Report

Historically, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has been known to offer tracks that are favorable for batting. In Women's T20 Challenge matches played at the stadium, the average score in the first innings is 154.

GUJ-W vs DEL-W - Dream11

Wicketkeepers: Sushma Verma, Taniya Bhatia

Batters: Meg Lanning (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley (VC)

All-rounders: Shafali Verma, Minnu Mani, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Mansi Joshi, Sneh Rana

GUJ-W vs DEL-W- Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Giants Women

S Meghana, SIR Dunkley, H Deol, TP Kanwer, L Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, A Gardner, Sneh Rana(C), KJ Garth, S Verma, M Joshi

Delhi Capitals Women

JI Rodrigues, MM Lanning(C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, M Mani, M Kapp, T Bhatia, JL Jonassen, S Pandey, Radha Yadav, T Norris

GUJ-W vs DEL-W - Full Squad

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhtar, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Laura Wolvaardt, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia