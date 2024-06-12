Gujarat Connection With Axar and Bumrah: USA Captain Monank Patel

The USA Cricket team has taken the cricket world by storm in their debut tournament. The side has played two games so far in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and has won both of their matches. They caused one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history after defeating Pakistan in the super-over in their Group A match. USA currently sit at the second position in their group and is only behind India on the basis of net run rate. With two wins in two games, the USA have been making headlines.

Monank Patel's Gujarat Connection With Indian Stars

Ahead of the Group A match between India and the USA, American captain Monank Patel talked about how he shares a special Gujarat connection with Indian stars Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Monank Patel said that he and Axar Patel come from the same town in Gujarat and that he is overjoyed seeing the two Indian stars perform well for their country.

“I have played with Axar and Bumrah in under-19 and under-15 matches. Axar comes from the same town where I am from. It’s a small town, and he has obviously motivated and encouraged a lot of youngsters from there. I’m happy to see them growing and playing good cricket,” said Monank Patel.

Who Is Monank Patel?

Monank Patel was born in the town of Anand, Gujrat in May 1993. Monank took up cricket from a young age and started excelling at the sport. He was selected to play for Gujarat at the U16 and U19 levels but his career soon started to go downhill from there. Soon after in 2010, Monank Patel shifted to the USA after he had received his green card. He settled down in New Jersey and continued to play cricket in the States. From there on, Patel represented the USA multiple times in ODI and T20 matches. He was made captain of the USA Cricket Team in 2021 before the qualifiers for the T20 World Cup 2024. Monak Patel has been leading the side well so far in this tournament as the USA have won two out of their two matches in the group stage and are currently one of the teams that are favorites to go to the Super 8.