Gujarat Giants Announces Beth Mooney As Captain, Sneh Rana is Vice-Captain for WPL 2023

Gujarat Giants are prepared for the Women's Premier League's debut. Beth Mooney, one of the most reliable Australian players, will serve as the team's captain, and Indian off-spinner and all-rounder Sneh Rana will serve as the vice-captain. The Women's T20 World Cup was won by Mooney and her squad in 2018, 2020, and 2023, as well as the Women's ODI World Cup in 2022 and the Gold Medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Mooney is regarded as one of the most dominant wicket-keeper-batters in the sport.

Mooney, who has thrice won the Women’s Big Bash League, is one of the few batters in the Women’s T20 to have scored multiple centuries, with two to her name, along with 17 half-centuries. She is one of the most reliable members of the Australian Women’s Team and has played more than 83 games and scored 2,350 runs so far in her career, including a 74 not out in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 which earned her ‘Player of the Match’ award.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the Adani Gujarat Giants in the historic Women’s Premier League’s inaugural edition in 2023,” said Beth Mooney, Captain, Adani Gujarat Giants. “The squad is keen to get the ball rolling soon and put out an entertaining and effective brand of cricket in the debut season of WPL which will hopefully lead us to the trophy. It will be absolutely fantastic to have the likes of Sneh as my deputy and Mithali Raj, Rachael Haynes and Nooshin Al Khadeer as pivotal parts of the team,” Mooney added.

Vice-captain Sneh Rana is currently one of the most recognized faces in Indian cricket and a crucial player in the national team. The off spinner is known for her tenacity and picking up important wickets whenever she is on the field. Rana is also known for her ability to dry up the runs for the opposition batters. The Dehradun born spinner, who has previously turned out for Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge, has played 25 games in T20Is and bagged 24 wickets with an economy rate of 6.21.

“Being the vice-captain of the Adani Gujarat Giants is a huge responsibility and I am keenly looking forward to putting up a great show for the debut edition of the Women’s Premier League,” said Sneh Rana, Vice-Captain, Adani Gujarat Giants. “Along with captain Beth Mooney, I hope to lead a strong and talented squad during the tournament,” adds Rana.

“It is great to have the likes of Beth Mooney as our captain and Sneh Rana as the vice-captain. Both players are very well-established, and I expect that the team will put their best foot forward. We are excited for our new innings,” said Head Coach Rachael Haynes, Adani Gujarat Giants.

The Adani Gujarat Giants will be playing their first match on the opening day of the league itself when they take on the Mumbai Indians on 4 March at 7.30 pm.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Beth Mooney (Captain), Sneh Rana (Vice-Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil.