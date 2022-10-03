Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GG vs BK
Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings in Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, Manipal Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Virender Sehwag's Gujarat Giant vs Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings will take place on Monday (October 3) in the Eliminator of the Legends League Cricket 2022
Match Details
Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings
Legends League Cricket 2022
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
October 3, 07:30 PM
GT VS BK Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper - Parthiv Patel
Batter - Chris Gayle, William Porterfield, Yashpal Singh, Ravi Bishnoi
All-rounder - Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Karia
Bowlers - Fidel Edwards, Graem Swann, Tyagi
Full Squads
Gujarat Giants Squad: Virender Sehwag (C), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel (Wk), Daniel Vettori, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Graeme Swann, Lendl Simmons (Wk), Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda ,Mitchell McClenaghan, Joginder Sharma, Richard Levi, Chris Tremlett, Elton Chigumbura
Bhilwara Kings Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Mayank Tehlan, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Dinesh Salunkhe, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, S Sreesanth, Shane Watson
Live Tv
More Stories