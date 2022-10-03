Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GG vs BK

NewsCricket
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Virender Sehwag's Gujarat Giant vs Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings will take place on Monday (October 3) in the Eliminator of the Legends League Cricket 2022 

Match Details

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings

Legends League Cricket 2022

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 

October 3, 07:30 PM

GT VS BK Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper - Parthiv Patel

Batter - Chris Gayle, William Porterfield, Yashpal Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

All-rounder - Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Karia

Bowlers - Fidel Edwards, Graem Swann, Tyagi

Full Squads

Gujarat Giants Squad: Virender Sehwag (C), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel (Wk), Daniel Vettori, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Graeme Swann, Lendl Simmons (Wk), Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda ,Mitchell McClenaghan, Joginder Sharma, Richard Levi, Chris Tremlett, Elton Chigumbura

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Mayank Tehlan, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Dinesh Salunkhe, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, S Sreesanth, Shane Watson

