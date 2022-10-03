NewsCricket
Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch GG vs BK Legends League Cricket 2022 in India on TV and Online?

All you need know about Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Qualifier T20 match in Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Preview and Live Streaming Details.

Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch GG vs BK Legends League Cricket 2022 in India on TV and Online?

Gujarat Giants finished third in the LLC points table after two of their six games played but they will be looking to turn the tables in the Eliminator as their last 3 matches did not go their way. Kings on the other hand faced a disappointing defeat themselves in their Qualifier 1 against the India Capitals. The winners will book their spot in the finals of the Legends League Cricket 2022. Virender Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants will be keen on making a statement after a disappointing campaign in the LLC 2022.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Eliminator Legends League Cricket 2022

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur 

Date & Time: October 3 (Monday), 7:30 PM IST

When will the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match be played?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match will be played on October 3, Monday.

Where will the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match be played?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match will be played at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur.

What time will the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match begin?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on October 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match?

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode app.

LLC 2022

