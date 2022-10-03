Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch GG vs BK Legends League Cricket 2022 in India on TV and Online?

Gujarat Giants finished third in the LLC points table after two of their six games played but they will be looking to turn the tables in the Eliminator as their last 3 matches did not go their way. Kings on the other hand faced a disappointing defeat themselves in their Qualifier 1 against the India Capitals. The winners will book their spot in the finals of the Legends League Cricket 2022. Virender Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants will be keen on making a statement after a disappointing campaign in the LLC 2022.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Eliminator Legends League Cricket 2022

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Date & Time: October 3 (Monday), 7:30 PM IST

