Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming: When and where to watch GJG vs BHK Legends League Cricket 2022 in India on TV and Online?

Jodhpur’s Barkatullah Khan Stadium is all set to witness the international cricketers in action after two decades with Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings kickstarting the final leg of Legends League Cricket on Friday. Hosted in India for the first time, Legends League Cricket began in Kolkata and now after entertaining the fans in Lucknow and Cuttack, the greats of the game have reached the blue city to showcase their world-class gameplay. The league also marks the return of global cricketing action to Jodhpur after 20 years. In 2002, the city hosted its last international match.

World’s greatest names, such as T20 boss Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Harbhajan Singh, Graeme Swann and Mitchell Johnson among others are, are part of the on-going league.



It will be the last league match for both Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings. Interestingly, both teams have the same points — 5 — after playing five games each. India Capitals occupy top position on account of a better net run rate while Giants are in third position.

Virender Sehwag-led Adani Sportsline’s Gujarat Giants have the likes of destructive batters Chris Gayle and Tilakaratne Dilshan in their line-up while Irfan Pathan’s LNJ Bhilwara Kings also consist of big names of the game including Yusuf Pathan and S Sreesanth.

Here's all you need to know about livestream and broadcast details of Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants match in Legends League Cricket Today:

When will the Legends League Cricket match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Legends League Cricket match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants will be played on September 30, Friday.

Where will the Legends League Cricket match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Legends League Cricket match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

What time will the Legends League Cricket match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants begin?

The Legends League Cricket match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Legends League Cricket match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants?

The Legends League Cricket match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Legends League Cricket match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants?

The Legends League Cricket match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BHK vs GJG Predicted Playing XIs

BK Predicted Playing XI: Morne van Wyk (wk), William Porterfield, Jesal Karia, Rajesh Bishnoi, T Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Mayank Tehlan, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar

GJG Predicted Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Kevin O Brien, Virender Sehwag (c), Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla (wk), Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan