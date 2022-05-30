हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans hold roadshow in Ahmedabad to celebrate IPL 2022 victory, see VIRAL pics

The roadshow brought out huge crowds onto the City roads as it was an opportunity for the Gujarat fans to watch their team from close quarters.

Gujarat Titans hold roadshow in Ahmedabad to celebrate IPL 2022 victory, see VIRAL pics
Gujarat Titans' players celebrating IPL 2022 triumph (Source: Twitter)

The Gujarat Titans continued to celebrate their triumph in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on debut with a roadshow in their hometown on Monday. The Titans took the IPL trophy to the important roads of the City, to show it to their fans, who could watch the team triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. 

Gujarat Titans played only one match at their home ground as the preliminary league matches were played in Maharashtra and the first two playoff matches in Kolkata. So, the roadshow brought out huge crowds onto the City roads as it was an opportunity for the Gujarat fans to watch their team from close quarters.

The Gujarat Titans also tweeted photographs of the roadshow for all those fans across Gujarat who could not attend the roadshow. In the tweet, the franchise thanked all its fans for the support and the Ahmedabad police for ensuring the roadshow was a roaring success.

"We couldn't have won this #SeasonOfFirsts without you, #TitansFAM. We can't thank the city police enough for ensuring our roadshow was a roaring success! Love and wishes, #AavaDe," the Gujarat Titans wrote in their tweet.

The roadshow started at 5.30 pm at Usmanpura Riverfront and ended at Vishwakunj Riverfront, winding through slowly from some major parts of the City.

The players also met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, who felicitated the players on behalf of the government.

The Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 in their first go with Hardik Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs and three wickets powering them to a seven-wicket win.

