Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GT Vs CSK Indian Premier League in Narendra Modi Stadiu 730pm March 31

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kickstart from Friday with a mouth-watering clash of star-studded defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be a battle of two generations of Indian cricket. On the one side will be CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who took Indian cricket to new heights of success in late 2000s to early 2010s by clinching inaugural ICC T20 World Cup (2007), ICC Cricket World Cup (2011) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013) and became the only skipper to win these three major titles.

Dhoni replicated this success in IPL, leading the team to the title on four occasions. On the other side is GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who was pushed into superstardom after leading GT to the title in their debut season. Pandya has also led India to some wins at the international level in shorter format and is making a case for himself as a future white-ball skipper.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will be facing a huge weight of expectations after clinching the title in their debut season. To prove that their title win was not a fluke, they would have to start this season well against the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

With opener Shubman Gill in terrific form at international level, he will have to provide quick, intent-filled start to his team. With skipper Pandya in form, he will play a big role with both bat and ball. GT has a lot of firepower in their middle order and batters who can hit big, like Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia and Srikar Bharat.

With the acquisition of Kane Williamson, a former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, they have an extremely capable anchor who can hold the inning together while other send the ball into skies with freedom.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match No. 1 Details

Venue: Narendra Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: March 31, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match No. 1 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Ben Stokes

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match No. 1 Predicted 11

Gujarat Titans: A Manohar, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (C), Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, MS Dhoni (C), Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh