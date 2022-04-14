हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yash Dayal

Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal: All you need to know about IPL 2022's newest talent

New franchise Gujarat Titans bought the young bowler for a price tag of Rs 3.2 crore

Gujarat Titans&#039; Yash Dayal: All you need to know about IPL 2022&#039;s newest talent
Yash Dayal (second from right) picked up maiden IPL wicket in game vs RR. Source: Twitter

The Hardik Pandya-led side Gujarat Titans bought the left-arm fast bowler, Yash Dhayal for a whopping price Rs 3.2 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. The 24-year-old was in high demand during the auction but GT made sure they got the aspiring bowler in their squad.

Yash Dayal, who was born in Prayagraj on December 13, 1997, got the attention for his performances in the Uttar Pradesh domestic cricket team. 

Interestingly, Dayal was a part of team India's squad bio-bubble recently during an ODI-series against West Indies.

2018 was the year when Yash Dayal made his debut in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare trophy. Also, the youngster played his first LIST A match for Uttar Pradesh in September 2018.

Interestingly, Yash is a major asset for Gujarat Titans as he can contribute with his bat as well. Dayal made T20 debut in 2019, playing for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Yash Dayal domestic stats (T20) so far:

Matches - 15

Wickets - 15

Economy rate- 7.21

