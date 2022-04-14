The Hardik Pandya-led side Gujarat Titans bought the left-arm fast bowler, Yash Dhayal for a whopping price Rs 3.2 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. The 24-year-old was in high demand during the auction but GT made sure they got the aspiring bowler in their squad.

It wasn’t easy early on against Buttler but bowled well. Congratulations Yash dayal on your first ipl wicket. Many more to come. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 14, 2022

Yash Dayal, who was born in Prayagraj on December 13, 1997, got the attention for his performances in the Uttar Pradesh domestic cricket team.

Interestingly, Dayal was a part of team India's squad bio-bubble recently during an ODI-series against West Indies.

2018 was the year when Yash Dayal made his debut in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare trophy. Also, the youngster played his first LIST A match for Uttar Pradesh in September 2018.

Interestingly, Yash is a major asset for Gujarat Titans as he can contribute with his bat as well. Dayal made T20 debut in 2019, playing for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Yash Dayal domestic stats (T20) so far:

Matches - 15

Wickets - 15

Economy rate- 7.21