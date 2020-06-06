हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajinkya Rahane

Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes pour in as India's Test vice-captain turns 32

Rahane made his international debut during India's Twenty20I against England at Emirates Old Trafford in August 2011.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane turned 32 on Saturday and warm birthday wishes poured in for him not only from the cricket fraternity but also from fans all over the world.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and wished Rahane on his special occassion by posting a picture of him and listing down his career stats.

"175 international appearances, 7,540 runs, 14 centuries, 145 catches.The No.9 batsman in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings.Happy birthday, @ajinkyarahane88!," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha also extended warm birthday greetings to Rahane. 

"Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy. Happy birthday! @ajinkyarahane88," he tweeted

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer also wished 'Ajju' a very happy birthday and said that Rahane's daughter hopefully keeping him on his toes ahead of busy cricket season ahead.

"Happy Birthday Ajju @ajinkyarahane88. Wishing you a very happy, healthy and successful year ahead. Love to the family. Hope little Aarya is keeping you on your toes & helping you with your footwork for busy season ahead when cricket resumes," Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished Rahane loads of runs and success on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday, @ajinkyarahane88. Here's wishing you loads of runs and success ahead #TeamIndia," the BCCI wrote.

Besides the cricket fraternity, the fans also took to social media and extended their warm greetings to Rahane on his birthday. Take a look at some of the tweets:

 

Rahane made his international debut during India's Twenty20I against England at Emirates Old Trafford in August 2011. His ODI debut came against the same side in September 2011.

Meanwhile, the Indian batsman received his maiden cap for the national side in the longest format of the game during a Test match against Australia at Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi in March 2013.

Since then, he has notched up 375 runs in 20 T20IS and 2,962 runs in 90 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) he played for the Men in Blue.

Rahane has also amassed 4,203 runs in 65 Tests he played so far.

Rahane, who has also smashed 3,820 runs in 140 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches he has played so far, was all set to feature for Delhi Capitals in the 2020 edition of the IPL.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the March 29-May 24 event indefinitely in April due to coronavirus.

 

 

 

 

 

Ajinkya RahaneBCCIICCDelhi CapitalsIPL 2020
