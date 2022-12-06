Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Check wife Sanjana Ganesan’s ROMANTIC message on pacer’s special day

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is celebrating his 29th birthday on Tuesday (December 6). Bumrah is celebrating his birthday with another India teammate – Ravindra Jadeja – who turns 34 today as well.

While the pacer has been out of action from international cricket for the last couple of months due to back injury, wife Sanjana Ganesan has been travelling around Australia to cover the T20 World Cup 2022 for the host broadcasters last month. Sanjana was finally united with Bumrah a couple of weeks back after returning from Australia.

On Tuesday, Sanjana, who is renowned sports presenter sent a romantic wish to her husband on her Instagram account. “to my today and all of my tomorrows, happy birthday. I love you more than words can say,” Sanjana wrote with a ‘double heart’ emoji posting a picture of herself with Bumrah.

Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debut for India back in 2016 and quickly became the bowling leader for the side before finally making his Test debut in South Africa in 2018.

Bumrah is the second fastest Indian to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket. He is just one match behind the Mohammed Shami, who claimed 100 wickets in the 56 matches.

In 30 Tests, Bumrah has claimed 128 wickets at an excellent average of 21.99 while he has 121 ODI scalps from 72 matches at an average 24.3. In 60 T20I matches, the Mumbai Indians pacer has picked up 70 wickets at an average of 20.22 and economy rate of 6.62.

In his IPL career, Bumrah has picked up 145 wickets in 120 games at an average of 23.3 with a best of 5/10 in the T20 League. Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa last year in March, beginning their ‘new journey together’.