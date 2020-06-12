Happy Birthday Javed Miandad: A look at former Pakistan cricketer's records

Former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad, who has represented the national side in a total of 357 international matches, was born on this day in 1957.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended warm birthday greetings to former Pakistan coach Miandad, who turned 63 on Friday.

Posting a picture of Miandad from a red-ball cricket match, the world's cricket governing body listed down the career stats of the former player.

"1992 cricketworldcup winner, One of the only two players to appear in six World Cups, Youngest player to score a Test double ton, Holds the record for the most consecutive ODI fifties, Inducted into the #ICCHallofFame in 2009. Happy birthday to Pakistan legend Javed Miandad," the ICC wrote.

1992 @cricketworldcup winner

One of the only two players to appear in six World Cups

Youngest player to score a Test double ton

Holds the record for the most consecutive ODI fifties

Inducted into the #ICCHallofFame in 2009 Happy birthday to legend Javed Miandad pic.twitter.com/0mhGu3pWrr — ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2020

Let us take a look at his records:

# Miandad made his international debut during Pakistan's One-Day International (ODI) match against West Indies in June 1975.

# He received his maiden cap for Pakistan in the longest format of the game during a Test match against New Zealand in October 1976.

# Miandad's ODI career spanned from 1975 to 1996 in which he appeared in 233 ODIs and scored 7,381 runs at an average of 41.70.

# Meanwhile, the former Pakistan batsman appeared in 124 matches in the longest format of the game, notching up 8,832 runs at an average of 52.57.

# Miandad's highest Test score of 280 came against arch-rivals India in 1983 in Hyderabad. It was one of his six double centuries--which is the most scored by any Pakistan batsman.

# Miandad finished as the highest run-scorer in the World Cups with a total of 1,083 runs from 35 ODIs he played at the prestigious event at an average of 43.32.

# The former Pakistan batsman also retired from the game as the the highest run-scorer for the country in Test cricket before being overtaken by Younis Khan.

# Miandad continues to remain second highest-scorer for Pakistan till date. He also has the best average among those having scored more than 3,000 Test runs.

# The former Pakistan coach, who was one of the shining light for Pakistan in their World Cup winning campaign in 1992, became the first cricketer to feature in six editions of the showpiece event.

# He is currently the sixth highest run-scorer for his country in the 50-over format of the game.

# Miandad had led Pakistan in 34 matches, winning 14 of them while losing six.

# He also became the youngest player to score double century in Test cricket when he smashed a blistering knock of 208 runs against New Zealand in 1976 at the age of 19 years and 140 days.

Following his retirement from the game, he has served as the coach of the Pakistan team on several occassions.