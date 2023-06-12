Happy Birthday Miandad: Relive Memories Of Pakistan Great's Last Ball Six Off India's Chetan Sharma - Watch

Former Pakistan Great Javed Miandad is celebrating his 66th birthday on June 12. Besides scoring many crucial runs for Men In Green, Javed is often remembered by Pakistan fans for one knock where he crushed Chetan Sharma with a last-ball six, leading Pakistan to victory in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup in Sharjah. India batted first and posted a score of 245, thanks to impressive performances by Kris Srikkanth (75 off 80), Sunil Gavaskar (92 off 134), and Dilip Vengsarkar (50 off 64).

Relive the memory of Javed Miandad (Last ball 6) of Chetan Sharma in Sharjah 1986. PAK won their 1st ever Final in Cricket. He Scored 116*.#AsiaCupT20pic.twitter.com/72bYKF87GN — Zohaib (Cricket King)___ (@Zohaib1981) September 7, 2022

Wasim Akram took three wickets for Pakistan, while captain Imran Khan claimed two. Pakistan had a slow start in their chase of 246 runs, losing three wickets for 61 runs. However, Javed Miandad came in at No. 4 and stabilized the innings with a magnificent century.

With four runs needed off the final ball, Miandad sealed a historic victory by hitting Sharma for a six, securing the Asia Cup title for his team. Miandad mentioned this six in his autobiography, 'Cutting Edge: My Autobiography,' saying, "I knew he would try to bowl a yorker, so I decided to stand just ahead of the crease... poor Chetan Sharma."

In 2023, BCCI's chief selector Sharma, aged 57, found himself embroiled in controversy when he allegedly disclosed classified selection information in February. In a sting operation, Sharma claimed that many Indian cricket players take injections to pass fitness tests, suggesting that players find ways to evade doping regulations. He further stated that Indian players have their own doctors outside of cricket who are always available to them.

Sharma, who was recently reinstated by the BCCI after being removed following India's performance in the T20 World Cup in Australia, also revealed his private discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli during the sting conducted by Zee News.

"If they are only 85 percent fit... they ask us to let them play, but if medical science doesn't clear them, this problem arises... the player wants to play, the player never refuses," he told Zee News. "But, for example, Bumrah, he couldn't even bend down, so what can he do? One or two major injuries happen. Otherwise, even at 80 percent, these individuals... they are such scoundrels, they will quietly go to the corner and take an injection and claim they are fit," he added.

"They don't take painkillers, right? They take injections, and no one finds out. Does a player need a prescription for a painkiller? And then get caught in an anti-doping test? They know which injections won't be detected. They are big superstars. They make one phone call. There are thousands of doctors who will come at night and give them an injection," he concluded.

The BCCI is currently investigating the matter, according to a senior BCCI official who spoke to PTI. "The decision on Chetan's future will be made by Jay Shah. The question is whether T20 captain Hardik Pandya or ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma would feel comfortable sitting in a selection meeting with Chetan, knowing that he has disclosed internal discussions," the official stated.