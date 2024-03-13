New Delhi: Mohammad Siraj, hailing from a modest family in Hyderabad, faced financial constraints from the outset. His father, Mohammad Gaus, an auto-rickshaw driver, harbored a dream for his son to excel in cricket despite the odds. Despite the family's limited means, young Mohammad Siraj's determination was unwavering.

His cricketing journey commenced at a tender age, playing with a tennis ball and utilizing his father's meager allowance for fuel and cricket practice. A trusty Platina bike became his companion during these formative years. Despite the challenges, Siraj's talent shone bright, earning him recognition while playing local cricket for Hyderabad.

Rising Through The Ranks

Transitioning from the Hyderabad Under-19 team to the senior and Ranji Trophy teams marked Mohammad Siraj's ascent. Yet, his journey was laden with obstacles. His family's financial struggles persisted, with a daily allowance of 100 rupees from his father supporting his cricketing pursuits. Undeterred, he made the most of his limited resources, commuting to practice on his faithful Platina bike.

The 2016–17 Ranji Trophy season showcased Siraj's prowess, emerging as Hyderabad's leading wicket-taker. His stellar performances continued in the 2017-18 Vijay Hazare Trophy, further propelling him into the national spotlight.

IPL Debut And National Call-Up

In 2017, Mohammad Siraj debuted in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by a stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Under the mentorship of Virat Kohli at RCB, Siraj flourished. His remarkable feat of delivering two maiden overs in a single IPL match during the 2020 season etched his name in history. Subsequently, his performances caught the eye of BCCI selectors. In November 2017, Siraj earned his T20 International cap against New Zealand.

Despite his talent, self-doubt crept in. In 2019, after a string of setbacks, Siraj contemplated quitting cricket. However, this is where his mental strength shone through. He persevered, and his efforts were rewarded later that year with a call-up to the Indian team for the ODI series against Australia.

Mohammad Siraj: Crucial Performances And Personal Losses

A defining moment in Mohammad Siraj's career unfolded during India's tour of Australia in 2020–21. Called up to the Test team due to Mohammed Shami's injury, Siraj not only showcased his bowling prowess but also exhibited immense courage. His standout performance at the Gabba, emerging as India's highest wicket-taker in the series, left an indelible mark. However, it was his emotional moment during the national anthem, tears welling up in his eyes, that resonated with cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

In 2023, Siraj played a poignant one-day international on his home ground in Hyderabad against New Zealand. Witnessed by family, friends, and fans, this moment epitomized his journey from humble beginnings to international acclaim. The sight of his mother and family moved by the occasion spoke volumes about his triumph against adversity.

World Cup 2023: A Defining Moment

The 2023 World Cup proved to be a watershed moment in Siraj's career. His fiery spells throughout the tournament, particularly his stellar performance against Sri Lanka in the final, showcased his mettle. With 6 wickets for just 21 runs, he played a pivotal role in India's triumph. Renowned for his aggressive bowling style and knack for taking crucial wickets, Siraj emerged as a match-winner on the world stage.

An Inspirational Journey

From modest beginnings to international acclaim, his story resonates with aspiring cricketers and individuals confronting challenges. As he continues to leave his mark on the cricketing world, Mohammad Siraj's legacy as a true cricketing hero is firmly established, with his future achievements eagerly anticipated.