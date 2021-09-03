Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: How pacer’s love story with wife Hasin Jahan turned sour

Indian paceman Mohammed Shami turned 31 on Friday (September 3) but it was not a particularly happy one for him as he was sidelined from team’s final XI for the fourth Test against England going on at The Oval in London. Shami, who is just five short of 200 wickets in Test cricket, has been a pace spearhead for the Indian side for a while now but has had a rollercoaster ride especially when it came to his marriage to ex-wife Hasin Jahan.

Shami’s life and career turned upside down back in 2018 when his wife Hasin Jahan made allegations of adultery, domestic violence, rape and match-fixing against the Bengal speedster. Not only was an FIR lodged against him but even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to withold Shami’s contract that year.

145 International matches

355 International wickets

Fastest Indian to 100 ODI wickets

2nd Indian to pick a World Cup hat-trick Happy birthday to #TeamIndia pacer @MdShami11. Let's relive his impressive 4-wicket haul against Sri Lanka — BCCI (@BCCI) September 3, 2021

What was the case against Mohammed Shami

Wife Hasin Jahan lodged a police complaint against Shami, accusing him of match-fixing, adultery and domestic violence after which the BCCI decided to withhold Shami’s contract. While Shami denied all these charges, the BCCI cleared Shami of match-fixing allegations leveled against him by Jahan, who claimed that the cricketer received money from a Pakistani woman.

Following a written complaint by Jahan, an FIR was lodged against Shami and his family members at Kolkata’s Jadavpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (cruelty to women by their husbands as well as relatives), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation. The charges of adultery and domestic violence are being investigated by the Kolkata Police.

What were the allegations made by Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan?

Hasin Jahan shared screenshots of Shami’s conversations as well as telephone recordings, accusing Shami of having extra-marital affairs. She also accused Shami and his family of domestic violence, adding that they even tried to kill her.

She also alleged that Shami has relations with women from Bengaluru, Pune, Indore, Nagpur and claimed that the 28-year old went to meet a woman in Dubai after the South Africa tour.

In another press conference, Hasim Jahan had claimed that Shami once pushed her into a room with his brother and wanted her to have physical relations with him. She went on to say that Shami would have fled to UP and divorced her had she not caught hold of the mobile phone as proof against him. Jahan also claimed that her husband was introduced to girls by a London-based businessman.

What happened after these allegations on Mohammed Shami by Hasin Jahan?

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) had asked its Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) led by Neeraj Kumar to investigate the allegations made by Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan that the pacer took money from a Pakistani girl named ‘Alishba’. They later gave him a clean chit.

The Kolkata Police also probed the case of alleged domestic violence, rape and adultery. BCCI also informed the Kolkata police that Shami did visit Dubai for two days in February.

Shami has since bounced back from all these allegation. He was the architect of India’s 151-run win over England at Lord’s last month, scoring a brilliant 56 not out with the bat – his second half-century in Test cricket.