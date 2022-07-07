Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 7 moments that define Captain Cool, WATCH
MS Dhoni has produced some unbelievable moments and his name will always be remembered for understandable reasons
Looking at Mahender Singh Dhoni's numbers over the recent years, all will agree that the talismanic finisher is far away from his prime years. The sharpness, the swift and most importantly the fitness, is sadly not there anymore. Looks like MS Dhoni is finally getting old and the world is accepting the fact slowly. However, there is one thing which will always live on even after his retirement from cricket, his legacy.
Clearly, MS Dhoni has produced some unbelievable moments and his name will always be remembered for understandable reasons. As the legendary ex India captain turns 41 today (July 7), we will show you some beautiful moments and reactions of people when they met 'Thala' MS Dhoni.
1) Yashasvi Jaiswal greeting MSD like a god
Young cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal met MS Dhoni during the IPL 2022 season and greeted the CSK skipper with a huge smile while joining his hands. The smile on Jaiswal's face will tell you how happy he was to meet the India legend. Checkout the video below...
Fanboy Moment#Dhoni #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/bhcPnr5VqJ — Rohit Kumar (@rohitswang) September 22, 2020
2) Entire stadium filled just to see MS Dhoni practice
Only a fan base like the 'Yellow Army' can pull off something like this. In 2019, a stadium was packed with fans just to witness MS Dhoni practice. Video below...
Whistle parakkum paaru! #ThalaParaak #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/6EeMkYT0QY — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 17, 2019
3) People gather to meet the CSK skipper
When the IPL was postponed in March due to Covid-19. A number of die hard fans of MS Dhoni gathered to meet the CSK skipper.
"It has become your home sir!" Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen. pic.twitter.com/XUx3Lw4cpH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020
4) MSD's farewell in Ranchi
Dhoni was playing his last ODI match in Ranchi when every single person were on their feet to farewell the Indian captain.
Love unparalleled #VIVOIPL #KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/kektbKnDVw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2018
5) Fan runs into CSK dugout to touch Dhoni's feet
A fan ran into the CSK dugout during an IPL match just to touch MS Dhoni's feet. The guy must have faced a lots of problems for that action but he certainly thought it was worth it.
6) An elder shows her love for MS Dhoni
An old lady visited a stadium where MS Dhoni was playing with a banner saying 'I am here only for MS Dhoni'. Later on, the CSK skipper met the lady and hugged her.
Captain cool, @msdhoni humble
Heartwarming to see this gesture from the legend in Mumbai @ChennaiIPL #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/6llHlenIzL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2019
7) Pakistan also loves MS Dhoni
One of the biggest rivalries in cricket and still this man managed to get love from the opponents. India and Pakistan cricket teams have always been rivals. Still MS Dhoni is loved by the Pakistan fans.
A message from Pakistan’s biggest cricket fan ChaCha for @msdhoni ahead of the big clash tomorrow!#BharatArmy #TeamIndia #MSD #INDvPAK #India #Pakistan #Cricket #T20WorldCup #COTI pic.twitter.com/0Utv6pd5IH — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) October 23, 2021
