Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 7 moments that define Captain Cool, WATCH

Looking at Mahender Singh Dhoni's numbers over the recent years, all will agree that the talismanic finisher is far away from his prime years. The sharpness, the swift and most importantly the fitness, is sadly not there anymore. Looks like MS Dhoni is finally getting old and the world is accepting the fact slowly. However, there is one thing which will always live on even after his retirement from cricket, his legacy.

Clearly, MS Dhoni has produced some unbelievable moments and his name will always be remembered for understandable reasons. As the legendary ex India captain turns 41 today (July 7), we will show you some beautiful moments and reactions of people when they met 'Thala' MS Dhoni.

1) Yashasvi Jaiswal greeting MSD like a god

Young cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal met MS Dhoni during the IPL 2022 season and greeted the CSK skipper with a huge smile while joining his hands. The smile on Jaiswal's face will tell you how happy he was to meet the India legend. Checkout the video below...

2) Entire stadium filled just to see MS Dhoni practice

Only a fan base like the 'Yellow Army' can pull off something like this. In 2019, a stadium was packed with fans just to witness MS Dhoni practice. Video below...

3) People gather to meet the CSK skipper

When the IPL was postponed in March due to Covid-19. A number of die hard fans of MS Dhoni gathered to meet the CSK skipper.

"It has become your home sir!" Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen. pic.twitter.com/XUx3Lw4cpH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

4) MSD's farewell in Ranchi

Dhoni was playing his last ODI match in Ranchi when every single person were on their feet to farewell the Indian captain.

5) Fan runs into CSK dugout to touch Dhoni's feet

A fan ran into the CSK dugout during an IPL match just to touch MS Dhoni's feet. The guy must have faced a lots of problems for that action but he certainly thought it was worth it.

6) An elder shows her love for MS Dhoni

An old lady visited a stadium where MS Dhoni was playing with a banner saying 'I am here only for MS Dhoni'. Later on, the CSK skipper met the lady and hugged her.

7) Pakistan also loves MS Dhoni

One of the biggest rivalries in cricket and still this man managed to get love from the opponents. India and Pakistan cricket teams have always been rivals. Still MS Dhoni is loved by the Pakistan fans.