Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Suresh Raina To Hardik Pandya, Wishes Pour In For Chennai Super Kings Skipper

MS Dhoni Birthday: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and former India captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Friday. Even at 41 years of age, three years after his international retirement, Dhoni led CSK to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year. Dhoni also became the first cricketer to play in 11 IPL finals.

On Friday morning, wishes started to pour in on social media to wish MS Dhoni, from his formed CSK teammates Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu to current Indian T20 skipper Hardik Pandya.

“Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni! From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep shining, keep leading, and keep spreading your magic,” Raina tweeted.



While Rayudu, who announced his retirement from all forms of the game after the IPL 2023 title win with CSK, wrote, “Wishing the legend and the greatest ever to play the sport a very happy birthday! May each and everyone of our great country have the honour and the privilege of experiencing your leadership firsthand someday in every aspect of life..greatest leader!!”

Hardik Pandya, who was the captain of the Gujarat Titans team which lost to CSK in the IPL 2023 final, wrote, “Happy birthday my favourite @msdhoni”.

Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy called Dhoni his ‘inspiration’. “Whish you Happy Birthday Ms Dhoni Best Captain Cool to the Finisher. My inspiration Legend Have a great day @msdhoni,” Chakravarthy tweeted.

Veteran cricket administrator Makarand Waingankar was the head of BCCI’s Talent search team which discovered MS Dhoni in Ranchi. Waingankar also wished Dhoni, saying, “M S Dhoni turned 42 today. 21 years ago when P C Podar and Raju Mukherji of my TRDO system spotted this gem who was a TC with Railways hitting everything out of sight in a BCCI match, little did we think one day he will be a national treasure. Many Happy Returns of the Day, Dhoni”.

Even after turning 42, Dhoni has kept his fans in the dark about his future in the T20 league and whether he will be back to lead CSK in IPL 2024. “Looking for an answer? This is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won't be easy on the body,” Dhoni had said after winning IPL 2023.

For now it is time to celebrate one of the best captains that Indian cricket has ever seen.