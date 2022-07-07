Former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 41 on Thursday (July 7). Dhoni is currently in London with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva enjoying a much deserved vacation after IPL 2022. On Wednesday night, wife Sakshi Dhoni posted a video on her Instagram account of MS Dhoni celebrating his 41st birthday in grand style.

Dhoni was joined by his friends in his birthday party, which included Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The young Delhi stumper can be seen in one of Sakshi Dhoni’s Instagram stories.

Watch Sakshi’s video of MS Dhoni birthday celebration here…

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who celebrated his birthday on July 6, wrote, “Love you, Mahi! happiest birthday to you! Love and energy!”

The former Indian cricketer was spotted among a star-studded crowd at the SW19, cheering on his favourite tennis stars. Dhoni was seen posing for a photo with his friends, and the same was shared by his Indian Premier League franchise, Chennai Super Kings. The photo was later posted by Wimbledon’s official Twitter handle as well, which captioned the picture, “An Indian icon watching on (emoticon of Indian flag) #Wimbledon”.

Indian superstar Sania Mirza was also in action on Wednesday as she was playing in her maiden Wimbledon mixed doubles semi-final along with her Croatian partner, Mate Pavic, on Court Two. She, however, failed to reach the final after suffering a 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 defeat against the defending champions, Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk.

Former Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who is also in the United Kingdom these days as part of the commentary team for India's tour of England, was also spotted in the Wimbledon crowd on Wednesday.