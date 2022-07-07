MS Dhoni Birthday: Former India captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday today. The current Chennai Super Kings captain, was born on this day, in 1981. Wishes has poured in for Captain Cool from all quarters. Virat Kohli took to social media to share some lovely moments from their playing days. He hailed his leadership by writing: "A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always." At the same time, Sachin Tendulkar also wished MSD on his birthday, saying "Wishing a fine leader, teammate and friend a very happy birthday! Have a great one, @msdhoni". Then there was Dinesh Karthik, his longest rival for a spot in India squad and a teammate too, who came up with a special post to mark Dhoni's 41st birthday. He shared a sketch of Dhoni looking at all trophies he has won as captain and wrote: "MS Dhoni is an idol for everyone! Wishing you a very happy birthday MS."

A special birthday wish has also come in for Dhoni, and that too from across the border. Young and upcoming Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, who is a big fan of former Indian captain, took to Twitter to share a picture with MSD. This picture was clicked after India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2021 last year. Dahani also chose some special words for Dhoni. He requested Dhoni to continue playing cricket as he is still very, very fit. He wrote: "To one of the all times great entertainer & finisher, an inspiration and role model, I wish you a happy birthday sir @msdhoni. And sir You are still young & fit enough to play cricket, so please keep entertaining us for atleast few more years."

To one of the all times great entertainer & finisher, an inspiration and role model, I wish you a happy birthday sir @msdhoni. And sir You are still young & fit enough to play cricket, so please keep entertaining us for atleast few more years___. pic.twitter.com/z7ByQtCJwc — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) July 7, 2022

Dhoni enjoys a huge fandom across the world. He is not just an inspirational figure here in India but also across the border. And Dahani's words are testament to the same.