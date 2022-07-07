MS Dhoni Birthday: Former India captain and current skipper of the IPL side Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday today. Dhoni was born, on this day, 41 years ago, in Ranchi (then Bihar and now captital of state of Jharkhand). Many birthday wishes have been pouring for MSD on social media, including that of Virat Kohli. Kohli posted a collage of pics of Dhoni and him on social media accounts of his and wrote: "A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always." Not to forget, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni celebrated the birthday of her husband with plenty of cakes. Sakshi shared a video on her Instagram in which Dhoni is seen cutting cakes at once, also blowing many a candles. Dhoni is not known for celebrating his birthday in a grand fashion but he never misses these cute birthday celebrations which are organised by his family and friends.

Dinesh Karthik, his rival in domestic cricket for a long time and his former India teammate, too wished him on his birthday. Karthik has a special post for his former captain, saying that he is an idol for everyone.

He posted a sketch of Dhoni with all his IPL trophies is a cabinet and the captain cool looking at them. Karthik wrote: "Happy Birthday Legend. MS Dhoni is an idol for everyone! Wishing you a very happy birthday MS."

Check out his birthday wish below.

"Happy Birthday Legend"

MS Dhoni is an idol for everyone! Wishing you a very happy birthday MS _#MASSIVERESPECT#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/8wRaKA0ERW — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 7, 2022

While his birthday is on, MS Dhoni also attended a match at Wimbledon 2022. The official account of the Grand Slam event shared his photo on their social media accounts and wrote: "An Indian icon watching on." ICC also shared a video of his all big sixes on their account while BCCI tweeted a picture which included all his key achievements.