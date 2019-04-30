Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as 'Hitman' turns 32

Indian opener Rohit Sharma turned 32 on Tuesday and warm birthday wishes poured in for him not only from the cricket fraternity but also from fans all over the world.

Be it the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, everyone took to their official Twitter handles to wish Rohit happiness and long life on his birthday.

Describing Sharma as a 'champion', the BCCI extended its birthday wishes to the Indian opener by posting a video of his epic knock of 264.

"As our champion @ImRo45 turns 32 today, we pull out his epic knock of 264, the highest individual ODI score ever. #HappyBirthdayRohit," the BCCI tweeted.

Happy birthday, Hitman As our champion @ImRo45 turns 32 today, we pull out his epic knock of 264, the highest individual ODI score ever. #HappyBirthdayRohit

Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan also wished his fellow teammate by posting a picture of the duo from the field.

"Here's to our everlasting partnership on and off the field. Happy Birthday @ImRo45 Have a great one! #HappyBirthdayRohit," Dhawan wrote on Twitter.

Here's to our everlasting partnership on and off the field. Happy Birthday @ImRo45 Have a great one! #HappyBirthdayRohit

Sharing a picture of Rohit and his four-month-old daughter, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote that the occasion would surely be even more special for the Indian opener with the presence of 'Samaira' in his life.

"Happy birthday @ImRo45. I’m sure this birthday will be even more special with Samaira in your life," Tendulkar wrote.

Happy birthday @ImRo45. I'm sure this birthday will be even more special with Samaira in your life.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared some stats about Rohit while extending its greetings to the swashbuckling Indian batsman.

"Happy birthday to India opener @ImRo45! He has scored three double-hundreds in ODIs – the most by any batsman – including the highest individual score of 264.Can he add another double to his tally at #CWC19?" the world's cricket governing body wrote.

Happy birthday to India opener @ImRo45! He has scored three double-hundreds in ODIs – the most by any batsman – including the highest individual score of 264. Can he add another double to his tally at #CWC19?

Top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also extended his greetings to his fellow team-mate on his special occasion, writing, "Happy birthday Hit-man! Hope this year brings you tons and tons of happiness and sixes! God bless @ImRo45"

Happy birthday Hit-man! Hope this year brings you tons and tons of happiness and sixes! God bless @ImRo45

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who is also known for posting witty tweets, continued his style while wishing Rohit on his birthday.

"Hit Tha, Hit Hai, Hit Rahega- Desh Hit mein ! #HappyBirthdayRohit @ImRo45," Sehwag wrote while sharing a picture of him with Sharma.

Here is what other people wrote:

Wishing this man a very Happy Birthday!!And he’s become a year younger

Wishing this man a very Happy Birthday!!And he's become a year younger

May you have a super duper year with lots of tons and runs and bring back the World Cup home @ImRo45 #hitman #HappyBirthdayRohit

Wishing my big brother Rohitaaa Sharmaaa a Very Happy B'day. Keep that smile on always. Cake smash from Bengaluru @ImRo45

264.... 209....208* are not just numbers...

They belong to the HITMAN...

264.... 209....208* are not just numbers...

They belong to the HITMAN...

May you hit few more doubles in coming days champ... Wishing you a very happy birthday @ImRo45 ... Stay blessed and have a super year...

Keep smashing them out of the park. Here's wishing you a very happy birthday @ImRo45

Many happy returns of the day, Hitman. Kick some butt over the next couple of weeks and after. Have a blast. @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayHitman

Hitman you beauty ! May God bless you always. You know I love your chubby cheeks more than you. Have an awesome day brother man happiest birthday. @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayrohit

Happy birthday Rohit! First one with the little, cute nugget. Enjoy and cherish this one! Wishing you a blessed day! @ImRo45

Popularly regarded as the 'Hitman' of Indian cricket, Sharma has appeared in a total of 206 ODIs for the national side and scored 8,010 runs in it, including 41 half-centuries and 22 centuries at an average of 47.4.

Sharma has also appeared in 27 Tests and 94 T20Is, amassing 1,585 and 2,331 runs respectively.

Sharma, who is currently leading Team Mumbai in the ongoing 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), also has a decent record in the Indian T20 League.

He has featured in a total of 184 IPL matches since the inaugural season in 2008 and notched up 4,800 runs including one century and 35 half-centuries so far.

The Indian opener has recently been named as the vice-captain of the 15-member Indian squad for the ICC World Cup, which is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.