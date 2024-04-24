India's greatest-ever batter Sachin Tendulkar turned 51 years old today. The legendary batter will be celebrating his birthday with his family members. Sachin likes to keep his family close on his special day. With a total of 33,727 runs in his international career, Sachin retired from cricket in 2013. When that happened, many eyes were moist. Sachin served Indian cricket for over two decades and continue to inspire millions till date, not just those in cricket but also in other walks of life. Sachin is the reason why many modern greats took up cricket as they all wanted to become like him. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma included. He remains one of the biggest figures in Indian cricket.

Happy Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar: 10 Records That Exclusively Belong To Great Man

As Sachin turned 51, wishes poured in on social media for the great man. Yuvraj Singh, his former India teammate, was among the first ones to post his birthday wishes for Tendulkar. Yuvraj wrote: "Happy birthday paaji! _ From smashing bowlers on the field to smashing life goals, you're the reason I learned to aim higher in life (and sometimes on the field too) Here's wishing you loads of love, good health and happiness always." Suresh Raina also sent good wishes to Tendulkar on his birthday, saying, "Happy Birthday Paji, @sachin_rt! Your legendary career has inspired millions and your grace both on and off the field continues to set the bar. Wishing you health, happiness, and a year as splendid as your cover drives! #HappyBirthdaySachin."

Saina Nehwal, S Badrinath and others also took to social media to wish Tendulkar on his 51st birthday. Check out some of the birthday wishes for great man below.

Happy Birthday Paji, @sachin_rt ! _ Your legendary career has inspired millions and your grace both on and off the field continues to set the bar. Wishing you health, happiness, and a year as splendid as your cover drives! _ #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/PY3uDTtrAR — Suresh Raina__ (@ImRaina) April 24, 2024

Happy birthday paaji! _ From smashing bowlers on the field to smashing life goals, you're the reason I learned to aim higher in life (and sometimes on the field too _) Here's wishing you loads of love, good health and happiness always ___@sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/t6qFKgKJmZ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2024

Happy Birthday dearest @sachin_rt paaji! You are the reason why I took up the sport. Thank you for being an inspiration _ Looking forward to some golf course partnerships soon _ #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/k4sHWJRPGa April 24, 2024

Happy Birthday, @sachin_rt _



Your journey from the pitch to the hearts of millions is a testament to your grit and dedication. Just like a perfect badminton serve, your passion for the game and beyond has been an ace! #HappyBirthdaySachin #SRT51 pic.twitter.com/21zhTrUkHW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 24, 2024

After retiring from the game, Sachin is occupied in exanding his several businesses while also helping Indian cricket grow. He is mentor of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and regularly plays in Road Safety World Series, a cricket tournament for veteran cricketers, aimed to spreading road safety awareness among people. Sachin is also the first-ever cricketer to receive the Bharat Ratna award and was a member of the Rajya Sabha as well. Here's wishing the great man, a wonderful and joyous 51st birthday.