Today marks a special day in the annals of Indian cricket as Sourav Ganguly, the iconic former skipper, celebrates his 52nd birthday. Known affectionately as 'Dada', Ganguly's career has been nothing short of spectacular, laying the groundwork for India's rise to cricketing prominence. As we commemorate this milestone, let’s delve into the journey of the man who was dubbed the 'God of the off-side' by his teammate and former coach, Rahul Dravid.

The Early Days: A Star is Born



Sourav Ganguly's journey in cricket began with a bang. Making his Test debut against England in 1996, he quickly announced his arrival on the world stage with a century at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Not content with just one, Ganguly followed up with another century in his second Test, joining an elite club of cricketers who scored a hundred in each of their first two innings. This marked the beginning of an illustrious career for the 'Prince of Kolkata'.



Leadership Amidst Turmoil



The year 2000 was a turbulent time for Indian cricket, mired in a match-fixing scandal that shook the sport to its core. It was in this backdrop that

Ganguly took over as captain. Under his leadership, Indian cricket witnessed a renaissance. He instilled a sense of fearlessness and aggression, nurturing young talent that would go on to become legends themselves. Ganguly’s captaincy saw India reach the finals of the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy, setting the stage for future successes.



Historic Triumphs and Unforgettable Moments



One of the most iconic moments of Ganguly's captaincy came in 2001 when India defeated Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series is remembered for the incredible partnership between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid in Kolkata, a comeback that remains etched in the memories of cricket fans worldwide. Another unforgettable moment under Ganguly’s leadership was the NatWest Trophy final in 2002, where his shirt-waving celebration on the Lord's balcony became symbolic of India's new-found confidence.



In 2003, Ganguly led India to the World Cup finals, showcasing his tactical acumen and ability to inspire his team on the biggest stage. Though India fell short against Australia in the final, the journey to that point solidified Ganguly's legacy as one of India's greatest captains.



The Greg Chappell Saga and Resurgence



The mid-2000s saw Ganguly embroiled in a controversial fallout with then-coach Greg Chappell. The spat led to Ganguly being dropped from the team, but true to his fighting spirit, he made a remarkable comeback. His resilience was on full display in Johannesburg where he scored a fifty on his return, silencing his critics and reaffirming his place in the team.



The Legacy Continues



Ganguly's last Test match was against Australia in Nagpur in 2008, bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career. Over 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, he amassed 18,575 runs, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Beyond his playing days, Ganguly continued to influence Indian cricket, taking on roles such as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

One of Ganguly's significant contributions off the field was advocating for day-night Test cricket in India. His efforts bore fruit when India played its first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019, adding a new dimension to the sport in the country.



Celebrating a Legend



As Sourav Ganguly turns 52, his contributions to Indian cricket are celebrated not just for the runs scored or matches won, but for the fearless spirit and leadership he embodied. His journey from the 'Prince of Kolkata' to one of cricket's most influential figures is a testament to his enduring legacy. Happy Birthday, Dada!