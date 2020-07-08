Happy birthday Sourav Ganguly, the captain who gave Team India the belief to win overseas

Sourav Ganguly, famously known as 'Dada', was the first face of Indian cricket to give the team a belief to win matches overseas.

The 'Prince of Kolkata', who turned 48 on Wednesday (July 8, 2020) was the game-changer for the Indian side, mainly in the early 2000s.

Dada took over the captaincy when the Indian cricket was going through a huge turmoil, on and off-field.

Ganguly managed to take the team out from the shadow of infamous match-fixing controversies.

Now working as the BCCI President, Ganguly gave the opportunity to India's one of the greatest match-winning players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan.



Under Ganguly, the 'Men in Blue' played 146 matches. They won 76 matches, and lost 65 matches, while 5 matches went into a no result.

Dada's ODI's win percentage was at 53.90.

He also guided the team in the white jersey to 21 wins, of the 49 matches he led. His Test side lost 13 and tied/drew 15 matches, making his Test win percentage 42.85.

If we look at Dada's home and away Test and ODI records, he led the ODI team to 24 wins out of the 51 away games, lost in the same number of matches and tied/no result in 3.

While in the away Tests, Dada captained in 28 matches and won 11 and lost 10. His team drew in 7 red-ball matches.

He is regarded as one of the best captains that have led the Indian cricket team.

One of our favourite memories of Dada in a foreign land was of the 2002 Natwest Series. His bare-chested celebrations after India's rather improbable win against England remains firmly etched in the minds of millions of cricketing fans across the world.

A year later in 2003, the Indian team also managed to reach the final of World Cup 2003 and gave Indians a hope to lift the cup after 1983. Although, the 'toughest Australian team ever' didn't let Dada take the trophy home.