Happy Birthday Steve Smith: Check His Incredible Test Stats Vs India Ahead Of WTC 2023 Final

Australian batter Steve Smith turned 34 on Friday, four days before the all-important World Test Championship 2023 final against India. The WTC 2023 final will be played from June 7 to 11 at The Oval. The star batter spent his birthday eve by going on a dinner date with wife Dani Willis. But next day, he was returned to the nets too. Smith shared an Instagram Story in which he shared the video of the beautiful and historic The Oval cricket ground in London and wrote: "Great to be at the Oval for WTC."

Check how Smith celebrated his 34th birthday:

How has Steve Smith prepared for India?

India bowlers will test the skills of Smith. The Aussie has ensured that he was in England to prep hard for the WTC 2023 final. He arrived in UK a month in advance and played County Cricket for Sussex along side Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara. The exploits in County Cricket is likely to keep Smith in good stead.

Steve Smith's fabulous record vs India

Smith loves batting against India. Not just India, he also enjoys to make runs against the English bowlers. Against the Men in Blue, Smith has played 18 Test matches. He has featured in a total of 35 innings, in which he has stroked 1887 runs at an average of 65.07 and strike rate of 52.80. Not to forget, his 8 hundreds and 5 fifties respectively. Smith is known for his long innings and that has brought him up in the elite of list of greatest Test batters Australia has produced. With a batting average of 59.80, he is only behind Don Bradman in this aspect of the game.

India pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will be looking to get rid of him as soon as possible in the five-day Test.