Legendary Indian cricket Sunil Gavaskar is celebrating his 73rd birthday today. He was born on July 10 of year 1949. Gavaskar is receiving birthday wishes from every corner in the world. The former Indian opener was known for breaking many batting records and being one of the mainstays in Indian batting lineup, on whom the team depended a lot. BCCI led the birthday wish with a collage of Gavaskar alongwith the key batting records he possesses. Joining in the wishes was Pragyan Ojha who posted a picture with the legend and former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi as well.

Check out the birthday wishes below.

A genius with the bat in an era dominated by the quicks _



Happy Birthday Sunny Bhai _#SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/KJRqRhCsvC — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) July 10, 2022

Happy Birthday Sunny Sir, to one of India's __ greatest cricketer __.Be it 10K runs in test cricket with 34 centuries,nimble footwork at the crease or facing fast bowlers without a helmet, the #littlemaster made everything look easy.#SunilGavaskar #Legend

_@vijaylokapally_ pic.twitter.com/1EvwrMw25m July 10, 2022

233 international games _

13,214 international runs _

1983 World Cup-winner _

First batter to score 10,000 runs in Tests _



Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia Captain & batting great - a very happy birthday. _ _ pic.twitter.com/Wk5JTQ7dMa — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2022

Gavaskar played 125 Tests for India, accumulating 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12. He was the first man in Test cricket to cross 10,000 runs mark. For a long time, he held the record for most centuries in Test cricket (34), which was broken by Sachin Tendulkar. His highest score in Tests was 236.

Not many people know but Gavaskar has also picked a wicket each in Tests and ODIs. He featured for India in 108 ODIs and scored 3092 runs, with only 1 hundred to his name. These runs came at an average of 35.14. His highest score in ODIs was 103.

After his retirement from international cricket in 1987, Gavaskar became a cricket broadcaster. Till date, he commentates and has called on many memorable moments in Indian cricket.

Gavaskar has cricket in his blood. He is nephew for former Indian cricketer Madhav Mantri. His son went on to play a few ODIs for India. His sister is married to another Indian batting legend Gundappa Viswanath. Not to forget, his sister also played club cricket in Mumbai for a while.

Gavaskar, after not being present on social media for a number of years, made an Instagram account where he puts his pictures and remembers the good old days when he used to play cricket.