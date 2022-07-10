NewsCricket
HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUNIL GAVASKAR

Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: BCCI, fans lead wishes for Indian legend as he turns 73

Gavaskar played 125 Tests for India, accumulating 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12. He was the first man in Test cricket to cross 10,000 runs mark. For a long time, he held the record for most centuries in Test cricket (34), which was broken by Sachin Tendulkar. His highest score in Tests was 236. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Trending Photos

Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: BCCI, fans lead wishes for Indian legend as he turns 73

Legendary Indian cricket Sunil Gavaskar is celebrating his 73rd birthday today. He was born on July 10 of year 1949. Gavaskar is receiving birthday wishes from every corner in the world. The former Indian opener was known for breaking many batting records and being one of the mainstays in Indian batting lineup, on whom the team depended a lot. BCCI led the birthday wish with a collage of Gavaskar alongwith the key batting records he possesses. Joining in the wishes was Pragyan Ojha who posted a picture with the legend and former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi as well. 

Check out the birthday wishes below. 

Gavaskar played 125 Tests for India, accumulating 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12. He was the first man in Test cricket to cross 10,000 runs mark. For a long time, he held the record for most centuries in Test cricket (34), which was broken by Sachin Tendulkar. His highest score in Tests was 236. 

Not many people know but Gavaskar has also picked a wicket each in Tests and ODIs. He featured for India in 108 ODIs and scored 3092 runs, with only 1 hundred to his name. These runs came at an average of 35.14. His highest score in ODIs was 103. 

After his retirement from international cricket in 1987, Gavaskar became a cricket broadcaster. Till date, he commentates and has called on many memorable moments in Indian cricket. 

Gavaskar has cricket in his blood. He is nephew for former Indian cricketer Madhav Mantri. His son went on to play a few ODIs for India. His sister is married to another Indian batting legend Gundappa Viswanath. Not to forget, his sister also played club cricket in Mumbai for a while.

Gavaskar, after not being present on social media for a number of years, made an Instagram account where he puts his pictures and remembers the good old days when he used to play cricket.  

Happy Birthday Sunil GavaskarSunil Gavaskar birthdaySunil Gavaskar birthday wishesSunil Gavaskar turns 73

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?